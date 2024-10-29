State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,080 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of HUM opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.98. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

