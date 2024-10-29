State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,390 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after buying an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $204.55 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $243.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

