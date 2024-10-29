State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

