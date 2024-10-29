State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $226,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 99,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,137.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 412.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

