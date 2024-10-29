Stephens Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $35.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $37.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

