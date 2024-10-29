Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.