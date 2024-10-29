StockNews.com Lowers Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

