Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

NYSE:TPR opened at $50.47 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

