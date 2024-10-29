TD Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $185.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,567,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

