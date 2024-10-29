TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,847,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

