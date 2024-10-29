Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TS opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

