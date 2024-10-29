Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,125 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

TER stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

