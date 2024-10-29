Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $202.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

