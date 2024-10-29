Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.