The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.7 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

