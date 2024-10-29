The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in October

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.7 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.
a2 Milk Company Profile
