The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.