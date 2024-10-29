The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.