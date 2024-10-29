The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,024,000 after buying an additional 81,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

