The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $3.50

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 82.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Erasca by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.