The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $147,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $276.96 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

