The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.61 and a 200-day moving average of $360.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.