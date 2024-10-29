Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $269.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $186.06 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average of $273.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

