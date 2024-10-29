Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

