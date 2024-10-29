Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

