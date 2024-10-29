Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

SUI opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 437.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

