TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriSalus Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TLSI opened at $3.99 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

