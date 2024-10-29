Truist Financial Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $317.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $269.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $186.06 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

