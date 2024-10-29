TSE:CTS Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

CTS stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,684.31. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

