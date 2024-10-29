UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Lessened by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,360,000 after buying an additional 3,421,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 162.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,185,000 after buying an additional 3,103,747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

