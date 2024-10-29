UBS Group Cuts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $79.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TXT opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

