UBS Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $232.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $226.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

DECK stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

