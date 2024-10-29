UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.04 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 98.55 ($1.28). UIL shares last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 15,426 shares changing hands.

UIL Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.79 million, a P/E ratio of -364.67 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About UIL

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($17,274.58). 77.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading

