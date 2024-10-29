Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $252.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

NYSE UNP opened at $231.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $202.41 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average is $238.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

