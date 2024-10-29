Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $202.41 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

