Unisphere Establishment Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10,695.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Unisphere Establishment’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $163,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $13,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,334,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,947,834.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $13,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,334,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,947,834.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

