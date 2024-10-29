United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and United Homes Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 22.74 United Homes Group $414.81 million 0.66 $125.06 million $5.68 0.99

United Homes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taylor Wimpey and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group 33.22% 1,013.13% 22.09%

Summary

United Homes Group beats Taylor Wimpey on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

