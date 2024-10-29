Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.330-1.400 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

