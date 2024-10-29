USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.39. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,320. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

