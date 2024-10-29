Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
