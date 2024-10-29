Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.