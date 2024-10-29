Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.