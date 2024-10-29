Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

