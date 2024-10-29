Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $54,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

OKE stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

