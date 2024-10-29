Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

