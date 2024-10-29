Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

NFLX opened at $749.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $399.41 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $707.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

