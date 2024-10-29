Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Carrier Global by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.