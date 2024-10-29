Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after buying an additional 395,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $109.86 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

