Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

