Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,294. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

