Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day moving average of $260.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.