Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $345.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $196.12 and a one year high of $349.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

